We are starting off the month of October with temperatures that are way above average. We will have temperatures this week that will trend between 8-12 degrees above average. The average high for this time of year is 77 degrees.

An area of high pressure sticks with us this week. That will keep us mainly dry. It will also keep us unseasonably warm. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 86. It will be even warmer Thursday and Friday when we hit 88. We will have a sun and cloud mix for most of the week. We remain dry Saturday and Sunday with highs holding in the low to mid 80s.

We continue to see above average temperatures through mid October. We are seeing some trends in our long term models that some cooler air could make it here by October 14th-15th. We will keep watching those trends!

