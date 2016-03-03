We start off the day with cool temperatures and mostly sunny skies. Clouds will gradually increase during the afternoon with highs holding in the mid to upper 60s. These clouds won't bring us any rain until Saturday.

The models are scaling back on the coverage of rain for Saturday. We will have a 40% chance for showers. Those showers will be off and on light rain scattered around the area. It looks like most areas will receive less than a quarter of an inch of rain out of this system. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

We dry out again Sunday, but remain chilly. Temperatures will only reach the low 60s. The weather remains and cool Monday, with highs in the mid 60s. Slightly warmer Tuesday with a high near 70.

