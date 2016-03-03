11Alive Stormtrackers are keeping an eye Sunday afternoon for possibly strong pop-up afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

FORECAST:



We remain stuck in a summer time pattern - hot, sticky and stormy. Temperatures will be warm throughout the week with highs in the lower nineties. Each afternoon some pop up storms will develop.

Some of these storms could produce frequent lightning and heavy rain which could lead to some flooding. It is also possible to get a few strong or severe storms this week which could produce strong wind gusts. Any severe storms will be isolated.

It already looks and feels like summer but the official arrival is Thursday morning at 6:07 am.

UPLOAD | Send us your weather pictures here

Download the FREE app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

© 2018 WXIA