The weekend is here, and so are the rain chances. First, we will see our rain chances go up. We will see some dry hours early on Saturday, then better chances for rain and potential thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will hold in the mid 80s thanks to additional clouds and rain at times. These showers are in association with a front that is slowly moving through our area.

Sunday, the front should move farther south, lowering our chances for rain (40% chance). Highs Sunday will be around 84.

The rain chances go down to 30% on Monday, then 20% for Tuesday through Thursday. Since rain chances are going down, the temperatures will go back up to the low 90s for the middle and end of the week.

