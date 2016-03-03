After a line of showers and storms moved through this afternoon we'll still be dealing with the rainfall in its wake.

Scattered showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms will move in late tonight continue into Friday morning. Not expecting any severe weather with this round but some storm could have gusty winds.

Lows tonight in the upper 50s

Friday starts off with those scattered showers and storms, that activity should push east with time as a cold front moves through. Cooler temperatures for Friday with highs in the lower 60s

Lower to middle 60s Saturday and Sunday with sunshine.

Rain chances are back for Monday and with storms for Tuesday, some possibly strong too.

A cold front moves through Tuesday into Wednesday with much cooler temperatures and highs in the middle to upper 60s

