Some of us will be using the windshield wipers this morning, as showers are coming to an end east and north east of Atlanta.

Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies through the afternoon. Highs will be around 90.

maxuser

The Storm prediction center has place all of GA under a marginal risk for severe weather. That means isolated severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening.

More of the same as we head into the weekend. Highs will be in the low 90s Friday with a 30% chance for rain. Back to a 50% chance on Saturday, and a 40% chance on Sunday.

