Today will be the best weather day for the rest of the week with sunshine to start with high clouds building in by late day. Temperatures right as seasonal levels, highs in the middle 60s to lower 70s.

71 for a high in Atlanta.

Mostly cloudy skies Thursday followed by scattered showers moving in Thursday evening with highs in the lower 60s.

A soggy and cool Friday with highs in the middle 50s with scattered showers throughout the day.

Clouds linger on Saturday with some drizzle possible early in the morning.

Sunday another cold front comes through with some light showers possible.

Skies clear Monday and Tuesday with temperatures staying way below average, highs in the lower 60s

