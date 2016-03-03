Alberto is forecast to make landfall this morning or early this afternoon with 65 mph winds along the Florida Panhandle.

Bands of showers and storms are expected to move in throughout the day. However there will be several hours of relatively dry weather between noon and 4pm. During this period there will still be isolated showers but coverage will not be as widespread.

Temperatures warm into the lower 80s for higs today.

This afternoon and into tonight there is the threat for severe weather with all modes of severe weather possible. It is overall a low end threat. The dark shaded area is under greatest threat for severe weather.

Tuesday and Wednesday...more showers and thunderstorms throughout the day

Thursday still seeing a chance for showers and storm but temperatures will warm into the middle to upper 80s

By the weekend we have very low rain chances and the heat ramps up with highs in the upper 80s to near 90

