The Memorial Day weekend won't be a complete wash out but showers and storm are possible daily.

Isolated storms will develop this afternoon under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Humid this weekend too with highs in the lower to middle 80s

84 for a high in Atlanta.

Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s

69 for a low in Atlanta

More moisture arrives Sunday just ahead of subtropical storm Alberto but better rain chances hold off until Sunday night.

Monday-Wednesday look to be wet with widespread showers and thunderstorms day and night.

4-6" of rainfall is possible the next 7 days and with saturated ground the risk of flash flooding will be high.

Rain chances then ease up by next weekend but the heat ramps up with highs in the upper 80s

