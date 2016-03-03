Sunday will be warmer and muggy with highs near 90 as isolated showers develop in the afternoon and along a cold front that is set to move through.

By Monday drier and cooler air filters in behind the front with high in the middle 80s both days.

We'll return to warm and humid conditions into the weekend but the good news is we stay dry.

