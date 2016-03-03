This moisture laden air mass continues. That will keep us with some higher rain chances for the next few days.

Wednesday will start off muggy and humid. There will even be a few scattered showers in the morning hours in spots. The rain chance will be at 60% in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures move up to 81.

The rain chance holds at 60% for the end of the week and the weekend, too. The weekend weather will be dependent on what happens with the development of a low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center gives this a 40% chance of developing into a tropical depression or a tropical storm. The models bring this low into the northern Gulf coast this weekend. That will spread plenty of moisture and rain over much of the southeast. It looks pretty soggy for Atlanta and north Georgia, too with rain chances continuing.

We will keep monitoring the track and intensity of that system and the impacts on us.

