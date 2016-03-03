Father's Day will start out quiet but during the afternoon some of you will hear some rumbles of thunder. Your best bet for outdoor activities will be during the morning hours. Scattered showers and storms will develop during the afternoon and continue into the evening hours.

Temperatures will top out in the upper eighties to near ninety on Sunday. Much of the rest of the week temperatures will reach the low nineties.

As you plan your week ahead be prepared for scattered showers. Afternoon pop up showers and storms will likely develop each afternoon this week.

