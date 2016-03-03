Scattered showers and storms develop this afternoon, some which may be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, and hail. Highs will be a little cooler, only in the upper 80s.

88 for a high in Atlanta, feeling like the low 90s.

The heat really ramps up next week with highs in the lower and possibly middle 90s into next weekend with daily rain chances.

