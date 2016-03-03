After a few showers during the morning commute, skies will clear, leaving us with partly sunny skies through early afternoon. More showers and thunderstorms will develop late afternoon. Some of the thunderstorms will be strong to severe.

The Storm Prediction Center puts much of our area in the "marginal" risk for severe storms. That's the green color on the map. This means folks in the green shaded region may have a few isolated severe storms. The chances are higher in northwest and west Georgia. That's where there is a "slight" risk for severe storms. The area shaded in yellow is where there could be a few more severe storms that develop there. Temperatures will once again top off in the upper 80s with the additoinal clouds and rain chances.

There will be some lingering showers around Saturday. The rain chance is a little lower at 40% during the day. We will remain mostly cloudy Saturday afternoon with a high in the upper 80s.

We will see the chances for rain drop to 30% on Sunday and Monday and high temperatures climb back into the low 90s.

