It will remain hot this evening. Temperatures will hold in the 80s through midnight. We will have a very mild start to the day on Thursday with temperatures in the mid 70s.

Summer officially begins at 6:07am Thursday. High pressure weakens during the day and the rain chances go back up. We will have a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms Thursday. The chances for rain will mainly be in the afternoon and evening. It won't be a constant rain. It will be scattered showers that will be a little more numerous compared to the past couple of days. Thanks to additional clouds and higher rain chances, temperatures will be a little lower. We will top off at 89 in the afternoon.

The rain chance continues at 50% for Friday and Saturday. We will have scattered showers and some thunderstorms possible. The Storm Prediction Center has us in the "marginal" risk category for a few isolated severe storms. We will be tracking these for you. Temperatures remain in the upper 80s.

We will see the chances for rain drop to 30% on Sunday and high climb back into the 90s.

