The air mass will remain very moist. That keeps us with rain chances for the end of the week, the long holiday weekend and even after the weekend.

As if our atmosphere doesn't have enough muggy air and moisture, more of that tropical air will be feeding into our area thanks to a developing system in the Gulf of Mexico. We are tracking a low moving from the Yucatan Peninsula into the Gulf. That low is expected to become a tropical depression or tropical storm soon. As that system moves northward, we expect it to send more rain into much of the southeast for the weekend and beyond.

Friday, we will have mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures up to 81. We will have a 60% chance of showers at any time during the day. A flash flood watch is in effect until at least Saturday morning. Some areas could see some heavy rain in a short period of time. That could cause flash flooding in low lying areas.

The rain chances stick with us on Saturday. We will have a 60% chance of rain as more tropical moisture feeds in from the Gulf. Temperatures will move up to 83 in the afternoon It won't rain all day long consistently. There will be some dry times in between waves of rain that move through.

Sunday will bring us a 70% chance for rain. Highs will be near 78. We continue with a 70% chance for rain on Memorial Day. Highs up to 83. The rain chances continue even after the holiday as the remnant low tracks north and west of Georgia.

