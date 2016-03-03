The chance for rain goes up as a front approaches our area and stalls. Waves will ride along the front and bring a better chance for rain Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Highs will remain near 90 each day. We will have a 30% chance for afternoon showers on Wednesday. That rain chance is up to 40% on Thursday and Friday.

It will be another hot day Wednesday with highs up to 92. We will have highs in the upper 80s on Thursday and Friday.

Rain chances go down just a little for Saturday and Sunday to 30%. Temps over the weekend top off in the upper 80s.

