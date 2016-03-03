We continue to track only a few isolated showers out there this evening. They are moving from east to the west. They will diminish as we go through the evening hours.

The rain chance will go back up a little on Saturday. We will have a 40% chance for afternoon showers in the afternoon and evening with a high of 90. The rain chance goes back up to 60% as high pressure breaks down on Sunday. That will allow a few additional showers to develop. Temperatures will move up to 87. We continue with a 50% chance for showers on Monday.

At this point, the models are indicating a lower rain chance on Tuesday at 30%.

As we move into the 4th of July, it looks like a typical July day. It will begin very mild and muggy for the AJC Peachtree Road Race. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies. It will warm to near 90 in the afternoon with a 30% chance for showers to develop.

