We will have only a few isolated showers this evening. They won't be as intense or widespread as the ones we had Monday evening. Most areas stay dry. Temperatures will be in the 80s until midnight.

The rain chances will go down to 20% on Tuesday. A weak front moving in will bring us some drier and more stable air. That means fewer showers in the area. Temperatures will still be warm with a high of 91. The front stalls out just south of Atlanta. There will be a few more showers developing on the south side. Most areas north of I-20 will remain dry.

We will watch some disturbances trying to generate along that stalled out front south of the city. We will go back to a 30% chance for showers on Thursday and Friday. Thursday's highs manage to get up to 91. Friday's high temp will top off at 87.

Another system moves in on Saturday. Our rain chances go back up to 50%. We are seeing a higher chance that stronger storms could develop Saturday. Right now it's too early to be specific about impacts. At this point, just prepare for the possibility of some severe storms Saturday. We will definitely be fine tuning this forecast as we can narrow down the timing and impacts.

Sunday's rain chances return to 30% with highs in the upper 80s.

UPLOAD | Send us your weather pictures here

Download the FREE app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

© 2018 WXIA