We are still in this tropical airmass with plenty of moisture in it. We will add even more tropical moisture to the air as Alberto gets closer to us.

On Sunday, we will have some scattered showers off and on during the day. There will be some dry hours at times. Late Sunday night, more tropical moisture from Alberto will be feeding in. That will begin to develop waves of rain overnight Sunday in Monday morning. Some of those rain bands could be heavy at times early Monday. We will continue to see off and on showers during the afternoon and evening on Monday. As Alberto makes landfall Monday along the Gulf coast, the flow around the storm will continue to pump moisture into our area. That will give us the chance for 2-4 inches of rain on average through mid week. There could be some heavier rain with higher amounts in some localized areas. We will be monitoring the potential for some flash flooding.

As Alberto moves northward over land late Monday into Tuesday, it will lose its tropical characteristics. The remnant low will be moving along the Alabama/Mississippi border. It will still be generating rain that will be with us much of the day on Tuesday. As the low moves north and weakens, our rain chances will decrease a little for Wednesday to 60%. We go down to a 40% chance for rain on Thursday and Friday as we will still have some moisture in the air that will develop some showers. Temperatures will be warmer by the end of the week with lower rain chances. We expect highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Next Saturday, we are calling for just a 20% chance for showers with a high of 90.

UPLOAD | Send us your weather pictures here

Download the FREE app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

© 2018 WXIA