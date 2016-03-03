Happy 4th of July!

The forecast for tonight is pretty typical for a July evening. Isolated thunderstorms are developing but should calm down in time for fireworks late this evening.

Thursday will be a weather repeat of today with a 30% chance for storms and a high near 90.

Much better chances of showers and storms into this weekend with temperatures staying in the middle to upper 80s. 50-70% chance of rain Friday-Sunday.

Slightly lower chances of rain for early next week with temperatures remaining the same.

