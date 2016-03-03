Our dry pattern is coming to an end. We will see our rain chances going up a little bit each day. Friday will start off mild and muggy. We will have partly cloudy skies for much of the day. In the afternoon and early evening, there is just a 20% chance for an isolated shower to develop. Temperatures will move up to 89.

The rain chance goes up a little on Saturday to 30%. Those chances are mainly in the afternoon and evening with highs up to 89 again.

By Sunday, the rain chance is up to 40%. There will be a few additional showers that develop in the afternoon and evening. A little thunder and lightning is possible, but at this point, we don't expect anything severe. Temperatures will be around 88.

The day with the highest rain chance is on Monday. There's a 60% chance for showers that day with a high of 87. We hold with a 50% chance for rain on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

