The rain chances come down a little Friday. We will still have a 40% chance for showers. There will be more dry times during the day. Highs will be in the low 80s which is still a little warmer than normal for the end of September.

The rain chances look a little lower for the weekend. We are still getting in some conflicting data from our models. The trend is that there will be fewer showers around. Our rain chance Saturday and Sunday will be at 30%. Temperatures still in the low to mid 80s.

The rain chance goes down to 20% Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures remain a little above average in the low to mid 80s.

