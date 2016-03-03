We had a break in the rain on Tuesday. A backdoor front moved in from the northeast and pushed the rain to the west and south. That front will fall apart. We will see our rain chances returning on Wednesday.

It won't be a washout, but a few showers will redevelop mainly in the afternoon and evening on Wednesday. Temperatures will move up to 87. The rain chance is at 50%.

The rain chances will trend downward for the rest of the week and into the weekend. On Thursday, we will have a 30% chance for some afternoon showers. There will be plenty of dry hours at times. The rain chance goes down to 20% for Friday and through the weekend. It will still feel pretty humid. Temperatures will return to the lower 90s. That heat and humidity could mix to develop only isolated showers. Most areas will be dry.

