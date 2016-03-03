Look for a mix of sun and clouds for much of the day. A ridge of high pressure is building in that will help to suppress the development of widespread storms. Our rain chance will be a little lower at 30% this afternoon. Additional sunshine mixing in with the clouds will allow our temps to warm back to the low 90s.

We continue with a 30% chance for afternoon showers on Saturday with a high of 91. The rain chance goes back up to 50% as that ridge breaks down on Sunday. Temperatures will move up to 89. We continue with a 40% chance for showers on Monday.

At this point, the models are indicating a lower rain chance on Tuesday at 30%.

As we move into the 4th of July, it looks like a typical July day. It will begin very mild and muggy for the AJC Peachtree Road Race. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies. It will warm to near 90 in the afternoon with a 30% chance for showers to develop.

UPLOAD | Send us your weather pictures here

Download the FREE app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

© 2018 WXIA