Even though a tropical system will be headed our way, we will find considerable dry time today for folks to enjoy their outdoor plans.

Isolated to widely scattered storms develop this afternoon especially across extreme northern Georgia.

The heavier rainfall will move in late tonight into Monday morning. Expect widespread showers and thunderstorms with strong winds and heavy rainfall Monday and Tuesday as Alberto comes ashore.

Alberto is forecast to make landfall along the Florida panhandle Monday as a tropical storm with 60 mph winds.

Widespread showers and storms are expected Monday-Wednesday as the remnants of Alberto move just to our west then curl back northeast.

Several inches of rainfall are possible through Wednesday with up to 6 inches possible across eastern Georgia.

A flash flood watch may be issued for the incoming rainfall.

Scattered storms remain in the forecast for the second half of next week. But the rain chances ease up considerably next weekend but the trade off will be the heat. Highs in the upper as and lower 90s possible through Sunday.

