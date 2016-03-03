We are tracking Alberto as it moves closer to landfall on the Florida Panhandle Monday. This storm will enhance our rain chances. This update will break down the rain threat, wind threat and severe storm threat.

RAIN THREAT

We have a flash flood watch in effect for metro Atlanta, most of north Georgia and all of middle Georgia.

As Alberto moves in, it will spread plenty of moisture our way. We will have bands of rain that move through off and on during the day. On average, we could see between 2-3 inches of rain. Some of those bands will have some heavy rain in them. Those posts that get the heavier rain could see 4-5 inches of rain. That could cause flash flooding in flood prone areas. The rain won't be constant, but there will be fewer dry times compared to what we had Saturday and Sunday.

WIND THREAT

As Alberto moves ashore, the tropical storm force winds will stay along the Gulf coast. As the remnant low moves northward, it will be close enough to Georgia to kick up 10-20mph winds on Monday and possibly around 15-25mph winds on Tuesday.

These are below tropical storm force. Since the ground is very wet, those winds are strong enough to bring down some trees. We don't think we will have widespread areas with trees coming down. Once the low pulls away late Tuesday into Wednesday, the wind threat will die out.

SEVERE STORM THREAT

Whenever you have a landfalling tropical system, the bands of rain that move in around the area of low pressure can sometimes develop some rotation. This is when we watch for some brief spin up tornadoes. The threat is low, however, it's not a zero percent chance. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a "marginal"risk for both Monday and Tuesday.

That means there is a low chance for some isolated stronger storms that could have rotation in them we will be watching that threat closely.

Once Alberto moves north and way from us, we will still have a rain chance for the middle of the week since a southerly flow will keep moisture pumping in. We go to a 70% chance for rain Wednesday. Then a 50% chance Thursday and 40% chance Friday. Rain chances are down to 20% Saturday and right now Sunday looks dry.

Temperatures warm to the mid to upper 80s for the middle and end of the week.

