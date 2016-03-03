Widespread showers and thunderstorms will be in our forecast for the next couple of days as subtropical depression Alberto spins north through Alabama.

Widespread showers and storms can be expected today. As we go into the afternoon strong to severe storms are possible. Damaging wind gusts and even an isolated brief tornado can't be ruled out.

Temperatures get stuck in the upper 70s for highs

Tonight we stick with showers and thunderstorms as temperatures only fall to near 70

Wednesday more showers and storms, highs near 80.

Several inches of rainfall are possible the next two days, some places may see more than 4 inches.

A flash flood watch is in place.

maxuser

We really warm up into the weekend with rain chances continuing through Sunday.

Temperatures warm to near 90 for highs Friday through Sunday.

And if you can believe it, a cold front looks to push through early next week.

UPLOAD | Send us your weather pictures here

Download the FREE app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

© 2018 WXIA