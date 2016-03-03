Morning showers ongoing across northern and northwest Georgia should taper off by late morning. By mid-afternoon, widely scattered showers and storms develop, overall a 40% chance of rain this afternoon.

Highs will be totally dependent on rainfall and cloud cover, I'm thinking we'll be in the middle 80s once again.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

A cold front moves through the northern half of Georgia Wednesday afternoon and evening bringing widespread showers and storms. An overall 60% rain chance, but again mainly in the afternoon and evening.

Thursday we stay will solid rain chances, about 50%, dropping off to 40% rain chances Friday and Saturday.

Sunday and Monday rain chances decrease further to 30% with isolated storm chances.

Daily highs for the next 7 days will range from the lower to upper 80s.

UPLOAD | Send us your weather pictures here

Download the FREE app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

© 2018 WXIA