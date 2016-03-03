Morning showers ongoing across northern and northwest Georgia should taper off by late morning. By mid-afternoon, widely scattered showers and storms develop, overall a 40% chance of rain this afternoon.

Highs will be totally dependent on rainfall and cloud cover, I'm thinking we'll be in the middle 80s once again.

A cold front moves through the northern half of Georgia Wednesday afternoon and evening bringing widespread showers and storms. An overall 60% rain chance, but again mainly in the afternoon and evening.

Thursday we stay will solid rain chances, about 50%, dropping off to 40% rain chances Friday and Saturday.

Sunday and Monday rain chances decrease further to 30% with isolated storm chances.

Daily highs for the next 7 days will range from the lower to upper 80s.

