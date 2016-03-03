A northeasterly flow has brought in a shallow layer of cold air at the surface. At the same time, we are tracking rain moving in from the west. This combines to give us a rainy and chilly day.

Temperatures start off in the upper 40s and only move up a few degrees to the mid 50s in the afternoon. The better coverage of showers will be here in the morning and afternoon. During the evening, we will see a few showers or drizzle.

That wedge will be slow to break on Saturday. We will continue with a good coverage of clouds. We will have some areas of mist and drizzle off and on during the day. 20% chance for showers. High temperatures will be near 60.

The daytime hours on Sunday look dry. High temperature moves up to 68.

We dry out next week. Monday through Wednesday look dry with temperatures slowly warming. We will have highs Monday in the mid 60s and will move up to the low 70s by Wednesday. We are closely watching a system that will move in Thursday with more rain and the potential for storms.

UPLOAD | Send us your weather pictures here

Download the FREE app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

© 2018 WXIA