Hurricane Beryl has formed in the Atlantic Ocean. Right now doesn't look like it will effect the U.S.

The weekend is here, and there are some changes in the forecast. First, we will see our rain chances go up. Although we will start off with partly to mostly sunny skies, clouds will increase this afternoon as a weak cold front approaches. We will have a 50% chance for showers and storms to develop. The best chance for some of those showers will be in the late afternoon and evening.

The rain chance will increase Saturday as the front is forecast to slowly move through the area. Look for a 70% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 80s. Sunday, the front should move farther south, lowering our chances for rain (40% chance). Highs Sunday will be around 85.

Slightly lower chances of rain by the middle of the week with high temperatures rising back to around 90.

