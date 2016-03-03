Rain chances will be pretty solid throughout this week, and we finally actually need the rain as spotty areas of north and central Georgia are in a drought.

The cloudy and rainy conditions keep temperatures at seasonal levels with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Generally, a 50% chance of rain this afternoon with the activity perking up in coverage and intensity this afternoon.

Similar conditions Tuesday with slightly warmer temperatures and less rain coverage. About a 40% chance of rain with highs in the middle 80s.

Rain chances go back up to 50% Wednesday through Friday with highs staying in the lower to middle 80s.

By the weekend, we shake off the higher rain chances, only 20-30% with highs back in the middle to upper 80s.

