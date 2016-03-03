The strongest storms have pushed to the south. We will still have a chance for a few lingering off and on showers during the evening and overnight. They won't be as widespread or as strong as the storms we had earlier today.

The weekend will not be a washout. We will have a lot of dry hours. Saturday is the day with the lowest rain chances. Our best rain chances will be in the afternoon and evening. Those chances are at 30%. There could be some thunder with some of those showers.

We have a front approaching on Sunday. Our rain chance will go up a little to 40%. The chances are better again in the afternoon and evening. We could see a few thunderstorms with those scattered showers.

That front will push through and help to clean out this tropical air mass that we've been in for so long. The rain chances will disappear and the humidity will be lower as we have drier air moving in. Morning temperatures will go back to the 60s with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s for the first part of the week. We return to the upper 80s at the end of the week.

