Ongoing isolated showers this morning will give way to scattered showers and storms this afternoon. Some of which may be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and torrential downpours.

Highs will be held down, only in the middle to upper 80s for highs

The forecast for Sunday is nearly the same as today.

Lower rain chances Monday before a cold front comes in mid week bringing even better chances of showers and storms Tuesday and Wednesday.

That front will then rebound back north of us late next week as a warm front returning temperatures to near 90

