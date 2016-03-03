Greater coverage of showers and storms expected this evening with about a 50-60% chance of rain.

Staying muggy and cloudy overnight and into Monday with a morning low of 72.

We will have a 50% chance of widely scattered to isolated showers and storms with highs in the upper 80s. Tuesday will be much the same but with a bit more sunshine we should warm to near 90.

Wednesday looks dry for the AJC Peachtree Road Race but better chances of rain come in for the afternoon. Temperatures look bearable with highs in the upper 80s.

We continue our seasonal warm and wet pattern into next weekend.

