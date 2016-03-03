Greater coverage of showers and storms expected to keep temperatures in the 80s for highs today. About a 50-60% chance of rain.

A high of 86 for Atlanta.

Staying cloudy overnight and into Monday.

Monday and Tuesday will feature widely scattered to isolated showers and storms with highs in the 80 to near 90.

Wednesday looks dry for the AJC Peachtree Road Race but better chances of rain come in for the afternoon. Temperatures look bearable with highs in the upper 80s.

We continue our seasonal warm and wet pattern into next weekend.

UPLOAD | Send us your weather pictures here

Download the FREE app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

© 2018 WXIA