We have a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms developing again Tuesday afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 80s.
We will see a repeat performance of the afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday, with a 50% chance. Highs will remain in the upper 80s.
Hotter Thursday as highs climb to near 90 degrees with a 40% chance for thunderstorms. It will remain unsettled for the rest of the week and through the weekend.
UPLOAD | Send us your weather pictures here
Download the FREE app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.
POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.
© 2018 WXIA