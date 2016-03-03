We have a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms developing again Tuesday afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 80s.

We will see a repeat performance of the afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday, with a 50% chance. Highs will remain in the upper 80s.

Hotter Thursday as highs climb to near 90 degrees with a 40% chance for thunderstorms. It will remain unsettled for the rest of the week and through the weekend.

