The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Gilmer and Pickens counties until 3:30 p.m.

At 2:45 p.m. a severe thunderstorm was located over Talona or 7 miles southwest of Ellijay, moving west at 10 mph. 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail are possible with this storm. Hail damage to roofs is also possible from this storm.

Scattered showers and storms develop this afternoon, some which may be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, and hail. Highs will be a little cooler, only in the upper 80s.

88 for a high in Atlanta, feeling like the low 90s.

The heat really ramps up next week with highs in the lower and possibly middle 90s into next weekend with daily rain chances.

