SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNINGS

As of 12:40 p.m., severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Walker, and Whitfield Counties until 1 p.m.

These storms are all capable of producing 60 to 70 mph wind gusts along with intense lightning.

There is also a severe thunderstorm watch for areas that have not been impact by storms yet.

The watch area roughly extends along interstate 75.

Specific counties include Baldwin, Bibb, Butts, Crawford, Houston, Jasper, Jones, Monroe, Peach, Putnam, Twiggs, Wilkinson, Glascock, Greene, Hancock, Jefferson, Taliaferro, Warren, Washington, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Dekalb, Douglas Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinett, Henry, Morgan, Newton, Rockdale, Walton, Bartow, Carroll, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Walker, Haralson, Paulding, Polk, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Macon, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding, Talbot, Taylor, Troup, and Upson Counties until 8 p.m.

11Alive Meterologist Chesley McMcNeil said because of the quantity of rain over the last few days, there is a threat of flooding.

The rain continues mid-morning and through this afternoon. The storms are pretty strong north of the area over Tennessee, but as they cross the border into GA the weaken. They are still producing heavy rain, frequent lightning, and winds up to 40mph.

Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies through the afternoon. Highs will be around 90.

maxuser

The Storm prediction center has upgraded the marginal risk to a slight risk for severe weather. That means scattered severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening in the Atlanta Metro area.

More of the same as we head into the weekend. Highs will be in the low 90s Friday with a 30% chance for rain. Back to a 50% chance on Saturday, and a 40% chance on Sunday.

