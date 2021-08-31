Live updates | Heavy rain and wind from Ida remnants cause power outages, downed trees in metro Atlanta

11Alive is tracking the latest weather developments.

ATLANTA — The 11Alive StormTracker team is providing the latest updates on severe weather as the remnants of Ida continue to cause storms and strong wind through the metro Atlanta area Tuesday.

With our area on the right side of the Tropical Depression track, rain bands rotating around the storm will bring heavy rain and the potential for isolated spin-up tornadoes to North Georgia.

Rain totals will be 2 to 5 inches across parts of North Georgia.

11Alive is tracking the latest weather developments and will update this story. Refresh often for the latest information.

Live Updates

1:15 p.m. | There are about 587 power outages in DeKalb and nearly 2,000 in Fulton, according to the latest maps.

12:20 p.m. | Gusty winds in Conyers

12:00 p.m. | In Buckhead, a tree has fallen on powerlines at Fairfield Road and Broadband Road Northwest. Smoke was spotted coming from the scene. More damage like this could be seen throughout the day as more rain moves in.

11:30 a.m. | There are about 4,000 Georgia Power customers out of power statewide and about 1,000 customers out in the Atlanta area.

11:15 a.m. | A branch of Allatoona Creek, in the Lost Mountain area of West Cobb off of Mars Hill Road is almost to the top of the bank.

