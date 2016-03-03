We will wake up to sunny skies, but clouds will increase during the afternoon. Showers, heavy at times, will return to our area after 2 on 3pm. High will be around 70.

It will remain unsettled Thursday, with a 50% chance for showers through the day. It will also be cooler with highs in the low 60s.

We turn dry, sunny, and cool this weekend into next week with highs in the upper 50s. Rain chance comes back by Monday.

