A cold front will slide through Saturday bringing showers for most of the area, some scattered thunderstorms are possible across central Georgia.

The cloud cover and rain showers should keep temperatures down with highs in the 60s to near 70

Clearing skies Saturday night and cold air filtering in behind the front will allow temperatures to fall into the 30s to lower 40s.

A freeze watch and warning are in effect in far northern Georgia.

Sunny skies for Sunday but temperatures still very cold with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

We stay in the middle to upper 60s Monday through Wednesday with filtered sunshine or high cloudiness through the period.

Shower chances come back Thursday night into Friday. Right now only looking at a 40% chance of rain.

The system that brings up rain chance late week may turn into a powerful Nor'easter by next weekend or early that following week.

