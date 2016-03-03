Cloudy skies to start the day with light rain and drizzle. The chance for rain will remain in the forecast through early afternoon. A cold front is slowly pushing east, so temps will start in the low 60s. Once the front moves through, we will see the temps drop.

Skies will clear tonight, which means sunshine returns for Saturday. Highs will be in the low 60s. More sunshine Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

Rain returns on Monday.

