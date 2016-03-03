We continue to track rain and storms as we end up the week and head into the weekend. We will have a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening The rain chances a little higher in the afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center puts us in the slight risk for severe storms. That's level 2 of 5 in the severe threat levels. This means there is a chance for some isolated severe thunderstorms that could have hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. High of 88.

Saturday we have a 30% chance for showers. There will be a lot of dry hours. The rain chances will be with us in the afternoon and evening.

A front approaches on Sunday. We will have a 40% chance for showers and scattered storms. Temperatures for the weekend will move up to 90.

Once this front moves through, we will have some drier and slightly cooler air moving in. Morning temperatures will move back to the 60s with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s!

