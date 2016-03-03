After a chilly start, temperatures warmed into the mid 60s today. We had plenty of sunshine with a few high thin cirrus clouds mixing in at times. We will still have a few of those clouds around this evening. Temperatures this evening will fall into the mid to upper 50s. We move down to 50 in Atlanta in the morning. Outside the city will be a little cooler in the mid to upper 40s.

We will have a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday. Temperatures will be a little warmer in the afternoon with a high of 70. We will continue to see a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with a high of 72.

We are closely watching hurricane Willa off the western coast of Mexico in the Pacific. This storm will move into Mexico Tuesday afternoon or evening. The storm will quickly weaken as it moves across Mexico. We have to watch the remnants of that system. The remnant low will move northeastward into the southeastern United States. That is going to increase our rain chances for the end of the week.

Thursday looks to start off dry. We will see our rain chances increase later in the day. We go up to a 50% chance for showers late Thursday. Our higher rain chances will be on Friday. We will have an 80% chance for rain at any time Friday. We will also have a shallow layer of cool air at the surface thanks to an easterly wind. Friday looks soggy and chilly with a high of only 51.

We may get a little break in the rain Saturday. We will still have some clouds around with a high of 62. Another system will clip parts of north Georgia Sunday. That will bring our rain chance to 30%. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

