We will continue with scattered showers redeveloping during the day on Tuesday. The rain chance is at 40%. There will be a few scattered thunderstorms around during the afternoon that could have some heavy rain and thunder and lightning. Highs will move up to 90.

Turns a little drier toward the middle of the week as a cold front pushes through our area. Look for a 20% chance for rain Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. We got back to the upper 80s for the end of the week.

The rain chance will go up Saturday to 40%. Then the rain chances go down to 20% Sunday and Monday with highs in the upper 80s.

