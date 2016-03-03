A cold front moving through Georgia this morning is ushering in cooler and drier air.

Expect sunshine today with temperatures warming into the middle to upper 80s with lower humidity levels.

High of 84

Cool and relatively crisp tonight with lows in the middle 60s

We remain mostly sunny and warm with highs in the middle to upper 80s into the weekend.

Rain chances return Saturday with isolated showers and storms, greater rain chances Sunday.

