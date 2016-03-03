The remnants of Alberto are moving away, but the rain chances are sticking around. We will continue with a southerly flow of tropical air feeding in from the Gulf.

Wednesday night a line of storms moving through Alabama is posing a flood threat into the early morning hours. The national weather service has issued a FLASH FLOOD WATCH UNTIL 2AM.

The rain chance doesn't totally go away, but at least it goes down a little each day. Rain chances Thursday and Friday are 60%.

We really warm up into the weekend. Temperatures warm close to 90s Saturday and Sunday. Saturday's rain chance is only 30%. We are back to a 50% chance for showers on Sunday.

And if you can believe it, a cold front looks to push through early next week. That will not only bring our temperatures down a little for next week, but it will also bring in some drier air!

