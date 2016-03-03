Any showers out there will diminish this evening. Rain chances return Friday.

A stationary boundary will remain in the area, keeping the chance for rain. The rain chance will rise to 50% Friday with a high of 89.

There will be a 40 to 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms each afternoon, through the weekend and into next week.

