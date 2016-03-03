Conditions start out partly to mostly cloudy this morning. As a cold front approaches, showers and storm will begin to develop in the afternoon. More widespread showers and storms take over for the evening. Some storms may be strong with gusty winds and heavy downpours.

Temperatures warm into the middle to upper 80s for highs.

87 for a high in Atlanta.

The front lingers across north Georgia Thursday and Friday, keeping rain chances in the 50-60% range.

Isolated storm chances for the weekend, 30% with temperatures in the middle 80s,

We stay with 30%-isolated storm chances into next week.

